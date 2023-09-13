I do not need a title to serve —Fashola speaks on lack of official role in President Tinubu’s cabinet

Former works and housing minister Babatunde Fashola has asserted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration does not require him to have a position of authority.

Fashola spoke with NAN just before he gave the keynote address at the event’s fifth research and innovation expo, on Tuesday at the Lagos State University.

A new generation of leaders is being produced by Tinubu’s administration, according to the former governor of Lagos State, who also claimed that there are not enough positions in the government for everyone to have one.

“I do not need a title to serve: the president can only appoint at least one minister, for example, from each state in which he has done that,” Fashola said.

Read Also: Fashola petitions IGP to investigate allegation that he wrote PEPT judgment

“There are just enough places in parastatals, they are doing that; we are estimated to be 200 million, so there are not enough offices to take everybody.

“All of us must play our roles as citizens, and a citizen does not need a title to serve. The biggest title you need is that of being a citizen and playing our role; we are also talking about the next generation.

“If some do not move on, where is the place for the next batch?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now