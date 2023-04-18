Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, 18th of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC declares 29-yr-old Amadi as winner of Imo Reps election

A 29-year-old candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Akarachi Amadi has been declared winner of the supplementary election for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives by the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC}.Read more

2. He’s nocturnal, Fashola warns those to work with Tinubu about his work ethics

Those who will serve in the administration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have been warned about his work ethics by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.Read more

3. Court refuses to vacate suspension order on LP chairman

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday refused to lift the order suspending the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure.Read more

4. INEC suspends Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari, over role in election stalemate

Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for Adamawa State has been suspended as a result of the contentious declaration he made on Sunday morning during the Adamawa State governorship race.Read more

5. Taraba governor’s ex-aide, Bawa, defies court order, locks up PDP chairman’s office

Seems the erstwhile acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Abubakar Bawa has continued to act in defiance of a court pronouncement ordering him to stop parading himself as the chairman of the party in the state.Read more

6. Nigerian stock market cap loses N421.07bnp

Nigerian bourse value crashed to N27.84 trillion, as the stock market capitalisation dipped by -1.48 per cent on Monday, from N28.26 trillion. This represents a loss of N421.07 billion.Read more

7. World Bank: Nigerian govt spends N96 out of every N100 revenue to repay debt

The World Bank has revealed that Nigeria spends 96.3 percent of government revenue on servicing debt in 2022.Read more

8. Police arrests seven men over driver’s murder in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo have arrested seven suspects over the murder of a 35-year-old driver in the state.Read more

9. Police arrests man for killing three-year-old baby in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a man identified as Abubakar Abdulaziz for allegedly kidnapping, and killing a three-year-old baby in the Musawa local government area of the state.Read more

10. Chelsea turn to Julian Nagelsmann as search for manager continues

Premier League club, Chelsea have held talks with former Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann as part of their search for a new manager.Read more

