Court refuses to vacate suspension order on LP chairman

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday refused to lift the order suspending the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The judge had on April 5 restrained Abure, the LP National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim, and two others from parading themselves as the party’s national officers.

Other affected persons are the party’s National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, and Oluchi Opara, the National Treasurer.

Justice Hamza made the order while ruling on an ex-parte application by filed by one James Onoja.

The petitioner alleged that the quartet forged several court documents to carry out a series of substitutions during the last elections.

At Monday’s proceeding, the judge fixed April 20 for a hearing of all applications on the matter.

He also challenged all parties in the matter to file their processes on time to ensure a speedy hearing of the case.

The counsel for the LP chairman, Alex Ejesieme, had earlier called for a speedy hearing of the matter in the interest of the party.

He urged the court to vacate the interim order and restore sanity in LP after the takeover of its national secretariat by another faction of the party.

