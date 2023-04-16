Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, 16th of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Sylva wins APC governorship ticket in Bayelsa

The former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Saturday, won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Bayelsa State.Read more

2. Letters to world bodies just ridicule of yourself, SDP Presidential candidate, Adebayo, tells Chimamanda, others

Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for president in the 2023 election, on Friday, urged Nigerians who have written to international organizations pleading for intervention in Nigeria’s fledgling democracy to stop doing so because their efforts would be in vain.Read more

3. Low turnout mar Ebonyi supplementary elections

Observers have reported a low turnout in Saturday’s supplementary election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State, as voters have refused to come out in their large numbers as recorded in the presidential and state assembly elections.Read more

4. Ex-lawmaker, Athan Achonu picks Labour Party’s governorship ticket in Imo

A former senator representing Imo North district, Athan Achonu, on Saturday, won the Labour Party governorship ticket in Imo State.Read more

5. INEC declares APC’s Diket Plang winner of Plateau central senatorial election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Diket Plang of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s supplementary election in Plateau Central Senatorial District.Read more

6. Naira scarcity pushes Nigeria’s inflation rate to 22.04%

For the third consecutive month in 2023, the consumer price index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services has increased.Read more

7. Otedola loses N1.29tn as investors drop First Bank shares amid his Transcorp move

Shares of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings crashed in the Nigerian capital market this week after reports emerged that billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, was mopping up shares in another equity, Transnational Corporation (Transcorp).Read more

8. EFCC arrests 12 suspected vote-buyers in Kano, Katsina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 12 persons for alleged vote-buying in Saturday’s supplementary elections in Kano and Katsina States.Read more

9. Police recovers gun, six cartridges from fleeing suspects in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have recovered a gun, and six cartridges from fleeing suspects in the Egbe area of the state.Read more

10. Osimhen returns as Napoli held to goalless draw by Verona

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has returned to the squad of Napoli in their goalless draw Serie A outing against Hellas Verona on Saturday.Read more

