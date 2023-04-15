JUST IN: Sylva wins APC governorship ticket in Bayelsa

The former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Saturday, won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Bayelsa State.

The former governor defeated the APC candidate in the 2019 election, David Pereworimini Lyon, and four others to win the ticket.

Other contestants are – Ogbomade Isikima, Prof. Maureen Etebu, Festus Daumiebi, and Joshua Makava.

Read also:Nigerian govt not considering fuel subsidy removal now —Minister Timipre Sylva

Sylva polled 52,061 votes to edge out his closest challenger, Makava who got 2, 078 votes.

Lyon scored 1,584 votes while the duo of Etebu and Isikama recorded 1, 277 and 584 votes respectively.

Daumiebi 557 got 557 votes in the exercise.

The Bayelsa governorship election will be held on November 11.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now