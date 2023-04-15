Politics
APC’s Akande-Sadipe wins Oyo Reps seat
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, as the winner of Saturday’s supplementary election in Oluyole Federal Constituency of Oyo State.
The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Jacob Olaniyi, announced Akande-Sadipe as the winner of the election at the end of the exercise held in two polling units in the constituency.
He said the APC candidate scored 14, 891 to defeat her closest rival, Mr. Abdul-Mojeed Mogbonjubola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 13,073 votes.
Olaniyi said: “That Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”
Akande-Sadipe is currently representing the Oluyole Federal Constituency in the lower legislative chamber.
INEC declared the February 25 election inconclusive following the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and cases of over-voting in the affected polling units.
