Osimhen returns as Napoli held to goalless draw by Verona

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has returned to the squad of Napoli in their goalless draw Serie A outing against Hellas Verona on Saturday.

The draw with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona means the Naples club have failed to win for the third time in four games.

Fit-again top-scorer Osimhen, who had been away due to injury, came off the bench and hit the bar late but the hosts could not find a winner.

Read Also: Spalletti ‘100% sure’ Osimhen will be in Napoli squad for Milan return

After Lazio won at Spezia on Friday, Napoli need 11 points from eight games to clinch a first title since 1990.

Osimhen had the best chance of the second half but shot against the woodwork before Cyril Ngonge nearly won it for 18th-placed Verona – but shot wide after going through on goal.

Elsewhere, AC Milan went behind after just 32 seconds in their 1-1 draw at Bologna.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now