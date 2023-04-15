Sports
Osimhen returns as Napoli held to goalless draw by Verona
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has returned to the squad of Napoli in their goalless draw Serie A outing against Hellas Verona on Saturday.
The draw with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona means the Naples club have failed to win for the third time in four games.
Fit-again top-scorer Osimhen, who had been away due to injury, came off the bench and hit the bar late but the hosts could not find a winner.
Read Also: Spalletti ‘100% sure’ Osimhen will be in Napoli squad for Milan return
After Lazio won at Spezia on Friday, Napoli need 11 points from eight games to clinch a first title since 1990.
Osimhen had the best chance of the second half but shot against the woodwork before Cyril Ngonge nearly won it for 18th-placed Verona – but shot wide after going through on goal.
Elsewhere, AC Milan went behind after just 32 seconds in their 1-1 draw at Bologna.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...