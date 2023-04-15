Politics
INEC declares APC’s Diket Plang winner of Plateau central senatorial election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Diket Plang of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s supplementary election in Plateau Central Senatorial District.
The INEC Returning Officer, Jima Lar, who announced the results of the election, said Plang got 131,129 votes to edge out his closest rival, Yohanna Gotom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 127,022 votes.
The Labour Party candidate, Garba Pwul, ended in third position with 36,510 votes.
“Hon Diket Plang having scored the highest votes at the election and having satisfied the requirements of the law has been declared the winner of the Plateau State central senatorial zone and returned elected,” Lar said.
