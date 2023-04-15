APC’s Fawekun wins Ekiti Assembly seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday declared the All Progressives Congress candidate, Abiodun Fawekun, as the winner of the supplementary election in Ido/Osi Constituency 1 of Ekiti State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Ayobami Salami, who announced the results at the end of the exercise, said the APC candidate polled 4,764 votes to defeat his closest rival, Muyiwa Fadahunsi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who garnered 4,204 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ayodele Awoniyi, scored 422 votes.

Salami commended the people of Ekiti State for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

