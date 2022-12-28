Ekiti tribunal to deliver verdict on governorship election Thursday

The Ekiti Election Petitions Tribunal will deliver the verdict on the June 18 governorship election in the state on Thursday.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Chief Segun Oni, had challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, in the election.

The former governor had in his petition alleged that the election was marred by irregularities.

He argued that it was wrong for the APC caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, to have supervised the primary election that produced Oyebanji as the party’s candidate.

After weeks of arguments and counterarguments, the panel’s chairman, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, adjourned the matter till November 23 for the adoption of final written addresses by the parties.

He urged the counsel to exchange their written addresses and replies within the time frame.

Kpochi reserved judgment after all parties had adopted their final written addresses at the last sitting.

The Secretary to the Tribunal, Umar Abubakar, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said: “The Election Petitions Tribunal in charge of the Ekiti State Governorship Election will on Thursday the 29th of December, deliver judgment in the petition filed by Chief Segun Oni, challenging the victory of Gov. Biodun Oyebanji.

“The judgment will hold at the Tribunal venue, located within the Ekiti State High Court, Ado- Ekiti by 9:00 a.m.

“All concerned authorities are to take note.”

