INEC declares readiness for supplementary elections in Kebbi, others
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared its readiness for Saturday’s supplementary elections in Kebbi and other parts of the country.
INEC had fixed April 15 for supplementary governorship elections in Kebbi and Adamawa as well as National and State Assembly elections in many states across the country.
The governorship supplementary election would hold in 142 Polling Units (PUs) across 20 local government areas of Kebbi.
The commission will also conduct supplementary elections in Kebbi North Senatorial District, two Federal Constituencies, and eight State Constituencies in the state.
INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, stated this during the distribution of sensitive election materials on Friday in Birnin-Kebbi.
He said the commission was fully ready to conduct successful supplementary elections across the country.
Okoye said INEC had distributed sensitive election materials comprising ballot papers, result sheets and Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to states listed for the elections.
He said the commission had held stakeholders’ engagement with political parties, civil society groups, organisations, and security agencies in a bid to ensure hitch-free elections.
He said: “Heads of security agencies have promised that they had the courage, capacity, and the resources to deploy adequately and effectively to all the places where supplementary elections would take place.
“On our own part, the Chairman of the Commission had deployed three national commissioners to Kebbi State because of the number of elections we have here. He has also deployed directing staff for these particular elections.
“So, we are going to have most of our staff acting as Supervisory Presiding Officers, LG Tech, and acting in various capacities just to make sure that these elections are conducted successfully.
“We are going to have a conclusion to this election, so, by Sunday, Kebbians will be able to know who their governor is just like any other state of the federation.”
