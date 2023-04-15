INEC cancels election in Akwa Ibom constituency over violence

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cancelled Saturday’s supplementary election in the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State over violence.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, told journalists in Uyo that the rerun election in the area was abysmal.

He said the election was cancelled in all 17 polling units because of the snatching of electoral materials, including Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

The REC said: “The fact is that we had about four local government areas where we conducted election and one major one was Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency.

“We were there early enough and at about 8:30 a.m., polling units were opened. A couple of hours after we opened the polls, I received a call that BVAS machines were snatched.

“Two hours after that I received another report that was not good. So, the election in Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency has been cancelled.

“They were fighting all through the local government area in the 17 polling units. I received a report from Collation Officers in the area that the election did not hold.

“In the 17 polling units, materials were either snatched or the process disrupted.

“The Collation Officers have all returned and have written their reports. The result sheets they were supposed to fill out are all here in Uyo. Apparently, there was no election.”

Omorogbe expressed regret that one of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members on election duty was shot in the leg by the hoodlums during the fracas.

