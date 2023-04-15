Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday 15th of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Uzodinma wins APC governorship ticket in Imo

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Friday, secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for the November 11 election in the state.Read more

2. Chibok community appeals to Buhari to rescue remaining 92 missing girls

The Kibaku Area Development Association (KADA) known also as the Chibok community in Borno State on Friday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his promise of rescuing the remaining Chibok Secondary School girls abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists nine years ago.Read more

3. Atiku, spokesman, Bwala, urges Obi to sue Nigerian govt over detention in U.K

The detention of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, by authorities in the United Kingdom continues to elicit reactions across the polity.Read more

4. Tinubu cautions against violence ahead of supplementary elections

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has cautioned against violence in Saturday’s supplementary elections across the country.Read more

5. INEC declares readiness for supplementary elections in Kebbi, others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared its readiness for Saturday’s supplementary elections in Kebbi and other parts of the country.Read more

6. NGX: Investors lose N27.5bn to sell-off in Cadbury, Wema Bank

The market capitalization of the Nigerian stock exchange dipped by -0.09 percent on Friday.Read more

7. Nine banks report N37.63tn customers‘ deposit in 2022

Nine Nigerian banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange have recorded an increase in customer deposits in 2022.Read more

8. Rescue workers recover one body from Banana Island collapsed building

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has recovered one body from the rubble of the collapsed seven-storey building in Banana Island, Ikoyi.Read more

9. Police kills three suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nassarawa on Friday killed three suspected kidnappers in the state.Read more

10. Divorce drama as footballer Hakimi’s wife discovers he owns ‘nothing’

Morocco and Paris St-Germain footballer, Achraf Hakimi has become a trending topic across the world after his wife discovered he owns nothing despite earning millions of Euros as a sportsman in his prime.Read more

