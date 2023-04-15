Metro
EFCC arrests 12 suspected vote-buyers in Kano, Katsina
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 12 persons for alleged vote-buying in Saturday’s supplementary elections in Kano and Katsina States.
The EFCC Zonal Commander, Kano, Faruk Dogondaji, told journalists that the suspects were arrested with N1.5 million cash in the two states.
He added that 10 were arrested in Doguwa local government area of Kano State and two in Kankiya LGA of Katsina State.
The suspects, according to Dogondaji, were arrested while attempting to induce eligible voters with cash in some polling units.
He said the 10 suspects were apprehended with N1,357,500 million in Doguwa LGA, while the two suspects were arrested with N242,000 in Kankiya LGA.
“We will also be physically present in all the collection centres to prevent the change of results,” the EFCC official stated.
He stressed that the presence of the EFCC personnel in the electoral process would add credibility to the exercise.
