World Bank: Nigerian govt spends N96 out of every N100 revenue to repay debt

The World Bank has revealed that Nigeria spends 96.3 percent of government revenue on servicing debt in 2022.

This means that the country spends N96 out of every N100 of its revenue to service its debt.

The global financial institution stated this in its Macro Poverty Outlook for Nigeria: April 2023 brief released over the weekend,

The report also highlighted that the fiscal deficit breached the stipulated limit for the federal fiscal deficit.

Part of the report reads:

“The fiscal position deteriorated. In 2022, the cost of the petrol subsidy increased from 0.7 percent to 2.3 percent GDP.

“Low non-oil revenues and high-interest payments compounded fiscal pressures. The fiscal deficit was estimated at 5.0 percent of GDP in 2022, breaching the stipulated limit for federal fiscal deficit of 3 per cent.

READ ALSO:Nigeria to spend 25yrs repaying new $800m World Bank loan

“This has kept the public debt stock at over 38 per cent of GDP and pushed the debt service to revenue ratio from 83.2 per cent in 2021 to 96.3 per cent in 2022.”

Also in the brief, World Bank revealed that the cash scarcity created by the CBN’s naira redesign policy hampered the country’s economic growth and poverty reduction efforts.

It also projected that about 13 million Nigerians would become poor between 2019 and 2025.

It noted, “Nigeria is in a more fragile position than before the late 2021 global oil price boom. Growth and poverty reduction have further been affected by cash scarcity in the context of the Naira redesign.

“The economy is projected to grow by an average of 2.9 percent per year between 2023 and 2025, only slightly above the population growth rate of 2.4 percent. Growth will be driven by services, trade, and manufacturing. Oil production is projected to remain subdued in part because of inefficiencies and insecurity.”

“With Nigeria’s population growth continuing to outpace poverty reduction and persistently high inflation, the number of Nigerians living below the national poverty line will rise by 13 million between 2019 and 2025 in the baseline projection.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now