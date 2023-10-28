Nigerian govt kick-starts use of gas-run vehicles with seven conversion centres

The Federal Government, on Friday, said seven CNG conversion centres have been established in the country to kick-start conversion on vehicles to run on gas in the country.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative Steering Committee, Mr Zacch Adedeji while handing over CNG buses to the State House, Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusesan Adebiyi, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Adedeji, who is the acting Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), was represented by Mr Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

According to Adedeji, the establishment of the CNG conversion centres symbolised the commitment of President Bola Tinubu administration to spearhead energy revolution in the country.

Promising that more CNG conversion centres would be established across the country, Adedeji said that the effort was a pivotal step in the country’s journey towards a cleaner and economically sound future.

Adedeji, who added that the project was not only about the conversion of vehicles but also creating employment opportunities, disclosed that FIRS would waive Value Added Tax on CNG purchases and seek duty waivers for the value chain.

He said that the aim was to build a sustainable future leveraging the nation’s cheap and clean energy source, adding that it also demonstrates Tinubu’s commitment to environmental sustainability and economic growth.

“This CNG buses to be handed over to the State House are the vanguard of a future, where energy is cleaner and more economical,” he added.

Adedeji appreciated the President for his support and to all those who played a part in the project.

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said the event marked a new turn in the history of Nigeria as it begins gradual transition from petroleum to gas-powered vehicles.

He said that Universities would be the first beneficiaries of the buses, adding that all state governments would key into it.

“For those of us who were in the gas industry, this is what we have been calling for decades.

“Nigeria is a gas country not a crude oil country, 70 percent or thereabout, more of our hydrocarbon is gas. So why are we investing all our time and energy in crude oil?

“Today is a turning point for us that President Tinubu has taken this bold decision to move from petroleum to gas. This is the first step in a major change to come.”

