Insecurity: Gov Otti launches Operation Crush in Abia

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Tuesday, inaugurated the “Operation Crush” initiative as part of the state government’s efforts at tackling insecurity in the state.

In his address at the event held at the Trademore Event Center in Umuahia, Otti said his administration had zero tolerance for any form of criminality in the state.

The governor described security as the foundation for building enduring prosperity in a society.

He added that the initiative was a practical demonstration of the state government’s unflinching commitment to peace and stability in the state.

The operation, according to him, will comprise a joint task force of police, the army, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Directorate of State Security (DSS), and the Nigerian Navy.

He said the special operation had been technically set up to identify, analyse and respond to security threats in any part of the state.

Otti said: “As the codename indicates, the goal is to counter with necessary force, any incidence of kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of violent crimes anywhere in the state.

“Special attention will be focused on flashpoints around communities within Umunneochi and Isuikwuato Local Government Areas with a firm determination to identify and clear all criminal hideouts.

”This will be done using the superiority of our arms and the operational expertise of the security personnel on this team.

“As you are aware, kidnappers and armed robbers have made economic and social activities almost impossible for thousands in those communities, restricted the movement of honest men and women, driven farmers out of their farmlands and several families away from their homes.”

The governor condemned the recent attack on the state’s Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu, and described it as an affront to the state government.

He charged security agents to be ruthless with criminals, identify security flashpoints, and avoid harassment of innocent citizens.

