Prostate cancer is bringing death, misery to many men, Utomi opens up on health struggles post-election

Prof. Pat Utomi, a prominent member of the Labour Party, has opened up on his battle with prostate cancer, for which he was given a diagnosis last year.

He claims that this was the cause of his seeming silence, since after the 2023 general election.

The Social Democratic Mega Party (SDMP) presidential candidate in 2011 stated in a string of tweets, on Friday, that “Prostate cancer is bringing death and misery to many men.”

He argued that if patients had been forewarned, the “misery containment” and chances of cure could be significantly enhanced, similar to breast cancer prevention efforts among women.

“When a biopsy showed I was positive last year I began treatment with a cancer Centre with a branch in Ikeja and VI,” Utomi said.

“I sometimes came from election campaigns to the Ikeja Centre near the Airport. The Doctors would try to smuggle me out from the back.

“Once elections were over my young nephews and cousins, Doctors in Europe and the US , joined forces with the Lakeshore people and decided they wanted me in their direct care. That’s how come it seemed I went quiet cause they controlled my phones to reduce stress.”

Utomi was instrumental in the campaign to have Labour Party nominee Peter Obi win the presidency in 2023, opening the door for a previously unheard-of third force in Nigerian politics.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was proclaimed the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are contesting the results in court.

