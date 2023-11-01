Suspected Boko Haram terrorists kill 17 youths for refusing to pay tax

At least 17 youths from Gurokayeya village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State have been reportedly killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists for refusing to pay taxes to the insurgents.

A security source who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday, said the terrorists invaded the village on Monday, gathered the residents in one place and executed the selected youths who had reneged on payment of the tax.

“They selected 21 youths who were between the ages of 20 to 30 and shot them at close range, while young children and the old were spared,” the security source said.

“17 of them died instantly, while the remaining four were rushed to the hospital in critical conditions.”

He added that the insurgents took the measure after several warnings to the villagers to pay their taxes but to no avail.

“After the heinous act, they handed another stern warning to the villagers on the consequences of tax evasion before they left.”

A human rights activist in the state who incidentally is from the council, Babagana Aisami Geidam, also confirmed the incident, saying 16 of the victims had been buried according to Islamic rites.

The Assistant Director Public Relations Office of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Captain Muhammad Shehu, also confirmed the incident, adding that the terrorists also alleged that the villagers were giving information to the troops who were flushing them out from their hideout.

“The terrorists attacked the villagers as revenge for alleging that they are helping us with useful information to flush them out.

“I cannot give you the accurate number of casualties, but all I knew is that military personnel have been deployed and normalcy has been restored,” Shehu said.

