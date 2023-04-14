Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly kill 10 in Yobe community

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly killed 10 people during an attack on Buni Gari, Gujba local government area of Yobe State on Thursday.

Residents told journalists on Friday that the victims were attacked by the terrorists at a forest in the area.

The victims, according to the residents, were searching for a missing person when they were waylaid by the hoodlums in the bush and hacked to death.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

