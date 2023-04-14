SocialMediaTrends: Jokes, bants trail Hakimi’s ‘wealth security strategy’ & Tinubu’s listing on TIME

Achraf Hakimi has gained worldwide attention after his ex-wife, seeking for divorce and alimony, learned he owns ‘nothing’ despite earning millions of euros as a professional athlete in his prime.

Nigerians worldwide, including the recently crowned middleweight champion of the UFC, Israel Adesanya, responded to Hakimi’s scandal.

Dubbed ‘Mummy’s boy’, the Moroccan, who is a football player with Paris St. Germain, was saving his money with his mother, denying his ex-wife of alimony, and this has spurred mixed reactions.

Many wrote that the former Real Madrid player anticipated the divorce while others believe he was just playing it safe.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Achraf Hakimi and his wealth security strategy may end up changing the world of divorce for good. It would be against those who threaten to divorce simply because of what they stand to gain from it. — Benny (@BenUgbana) April 14, 2023

Y'all Meet Achraf Hakimi, The Only Man That Defeated A Woman Using Another Woman. Legend To Be Remembered By History 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9R57YXfNM9 — Abu_Sadeeq (@Dongarrus1) April 14, 2023

When you decided to do like Achraf Hakimi and your step dad file for divorce. pic.twitter.com/nFQvmDuvNX — 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐇 (@254_icon) April 14, 2023

Hakimi’s Wife: “let me file a divorce so I can get half of his properties and net-worth” Achraf Hakimi: “dey play” 😂😂 — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 (@TheMahleek) April 14, 2023

Hakimi: hello mummy, please help me do $400k to ice box, send screenshot if you Don do ham Hakimi to Ice box : write my mama name for receipt 🧾 Abeg 🙏🏽😂 — B.O.D (@bod_republic) April 14, 2023

No matter how woke this life is, the Bible is expressly clear. Once you marry, your WIFE is your priority and EVERYONE, including your MOTHER is secondary. Hakimi may be right because of the kind of person he married, but don't use him as standard. — Oludayo Sokunbi (Deewon) (@Oludeewon) April 14, 2023

“Hakimi is so wise, I’m going to save all my money in my mummy’s name too” With your N1500 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bqqs7n03RB — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️ (@the_smallie) April 14, 2023

Two men to ever win a case against women in the 21st century, all against powerful women. Jonny Depp and Achraf Hakimi |Invictus Obi fear Yahaya Bello women Georgina| pic.twitter.com/dhtoHdf544 — Agbom, Udoka Emmanuel💭 (@AgbomUdoka) April 14, 2023

Achraf Hakimi’s wife after hearing that his mother owns his properties pic.twitter.com/GZXBG053bb — Bayo Otedola (@mister_ade5) April 14, 2023

Hakimi’s mum when he asks if he should put all his money in her account: pic.twitter.com/6uoi4niapF — Oghenerie (@Oghenerie_jnr) April 14, 2023

Hakimi’s mom to the wife after court “Pele my dear” pic.twitter.com/jOPpGhB50c — Former Sure Boy (@kaka__0000) April 14, 2023

Cunny man die, cunny man buryam. Dis Achraf Hakimi the football has dribbled his wife wey file for divorce and demanded half of his property.Hum, sm women sha.

The woman weak when court informed her dat “Millionaire' husband owns noting.

Evrytin he has was in his mothers name. pic.twitter.com/Agym8qDLHx — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) April 14, 2023

Court : So Hakimi, what is your networth? Hakimi : pic.twitter.com/mTJanBq45Q — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) April 14, 2023

Mbappe: Hakimi, you bought a new ball? Hakimi: Its my mummy that bought it for me😌 pic.twitter.com/iALmmNphkf — FEMI (@_FemiFemo_) April 14, 2023

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: All the reactions trailing ‘apology’ to Peter Obi after detention in UK

Astha Rajvanshi on the spotlight

Staff writer for Time 100 Astha Rajvanshi has reportedly shut her Twitter account in response to complaints she has received for including Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, on the most recent Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people.

However, the abuse on her Facebook and Instagram profiles only grew harsher.

Some condemned Rajvanshi for endorsing Tinubu, while some accused her of smearing him.

The writer received harsh criticism from many Nigerian Twitter users, many of whom identify as “Obidients,” or Peter Obi’s Labour Party supporters, for highlighting Tinubu’s contentious political career, which has included, among other things, accusations of corruption and drug cases in the United States.

Some also wrote to the India-based freelance writer in solidarity with her.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Poor @astharajvanshi , Nigerians have made her lock all her accounts. Dear Astha Rajvanshi, I hope you understand why Nigerians are at rage with you and the Time Magazine. Bola Tinubu was INDICTED for heroine trafficking and money laundering in Chicago Illinois USA which he had pic.twitter.com/FJnnyffW52 — Theodore(Dr) B.Mls, MPH, D.Epi (@DrTheodo) April 13, 2023

Please extend our love to Astha Rajvanshi @TIME. Nigerians, including those who don’t support Tinubu, will never attack anyone for writing an article. Those attacking her are the new seamy side of our political culture, a headless mob. Most countries have them these days. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 13, 2023

Our hero of the Day

Asthra Rajvanshi.@astharajvanshi

A pen is mightier than other pens. pic.twitter.com/XyyQZncWtF — Ugochukwu (@kizzmath) April 13, 2023

Journalist that were killed and mobbed by the Fascist Nazi Germans. The same happened to Astha Rajvanshi by the #obidients “Goebbels subjected artists and journalists to state control and eliminated all Jews and political opponents from positions of influence.” 1930s pic.twitter.com/KkF775ydoF — Ainà Dipo 🇳🇬 (@dipoaina1) April 14, 2023

There is absolutely no reason to go personally ballistics on Astha Rajvanshi, the writer of the Time 100 feature on Tinubu. Instead, use the opportunity to place the damning evidences against Tinubu on the spotlight for her, other writers at Time & their global audience. — Spotlight on #PeterObi #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) April 13, 2023

Astha Rajvanshi deserve all she got,… A simple research would have made her dodge this whole attack.

Nigerians are still angry! This has absolutely nothing to do with obident. pic.twitter.com/tyR3pY0MMn — Muriel🇳🇬 (@obi_muriel) April 14, 2023

Dear Astha Rajvanshi @astharajvanshi Thank you for the piece you wrote about our president elect, surely you have done your research well about who Our president elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu his, a man who has always defended our democracy. We appreciate and love you 🌹 pic.twitter.com/YNPGzbMFie — Prince Adetayo Richard (@JustTayo_) April 14, 2023

Nigerians are no longer fools. We have told the world that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not what we call a leader. Astha Rajvanshi of Times Magazine wrote out of her ignorance — Ozii Baba Anieto (@ozii_baba) April 14, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now