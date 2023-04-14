Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Jokes, bants trail Hakimi’s ‘wealth security strategy’ & Tinubu’s listing on TIME

11 mins ago

Achraf Hakimi has gained worldwide attention after his ex-wife, seeking for divorce and alimony, learned he owns ‘nothing’ despite earning millions of euros as a professional athlete in his prime.

Nigerians worldwide, including the recently crowned middleweight champion of the UFC, Israel Adesanya, responded to Hakimi’s scandal.

Dubbed ‘Mummy’s boy’, the Moroccan, who is a football player with Paris St. Germain, was saving his money with his mother, denying his ex-wife of alimony, and this has spurred mixed reactions.

Many wrote that the former Real Madrid player anticipated the divorce while others believe he was just playing it safe.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Astha Rajvanshi on the spotlight

Staff writer for Time 100 Astha Rajvanshi has reportedly shut her Twitter account in response to complaints she has received for including Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, on the most recent Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people.

However, the abuse on her Facebook and Instagram profiles only grew harsher.

Some condemned Rajvanshi for endorsing Tinubu, while some accused her of smearing him.

The writer received harsh criticism from many Nigerian Twitter users, many of whom identify as “Obidients,” or Peter Obi’s Labour Party supporters, for highlighting Tinubu’s contentious political career, which has included, among other things, accusations of corruption and drug cases in the United States.

Some also wrote to the India-based freelance writer in solidarity with her.

See how Nigerians reacted:

