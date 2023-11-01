Lagos police arrest two for alleged gang r*pe

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two persons, Joy Chigozie and Musa Salihu, for allegedly gang-r*ping a 29-year-old woman.

The State Police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said the incident happened at Airport Road in the Kirikiri area of the state on Sunday evening.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hundeyin said a report was lodged at the Kirikiri Police Station on Monday around 10.30 p.m. leading to the arrest of Chigozie and Salihu.

The Police PRO said the victim was lured by one of the suspects of the gang who is still at large, to his aunty’s shop where she was made to drink an alcoholic substance until she was drunk.

He stated that the man, with the help of his alleged aunt, took the victim to a room where he and five other men forcefully had sexual intercourse after blind folding her and threatening to kill her if she didn’t comply.

“On Monday, around 10.30 pm, one Rosemary, age, 29-year-old, reported to the Airport Road Kirikiri Station that on October 29, 2023, around 4 pm, she met a man (now at large) who took her to a kiosk to buy Schnapp drink,” Hundeyin said.

“The man introduced a 56-year-old woman to her as his sister. She stated that the woman and his brother while smiling at Indian hemp made her get drunk.

“The man further arranged with the woman and took her to a place where she met five other men inside. They threatened to kill her and blindfolded her with a cloth.

“She further narrated that they had sexual intercourse with her one after the other.

“Immediately the case was reported, police detectives and the Family Support Unit swung into action. The said woman was arrested, her kiosk was searched but nothing incriminating was found.

“However, one of the principal suspects, Musa Salihu, aged 26 years old, was arrested at the scene of the crime.

“The survivor will be taken to the Mirabel Hospital Ikeja, while the case will be transferred to the Gender Section Ikeja for discreet investigation with efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” Hundeyin said.

