Kogi govt arrests six for harassing NASS members

The Kogi State Government has arrested six suspects alleged to have harassed some members of the National Assembly in the state.

The suspects were said to have harassed the Federal lawmakers when they came to pay a courtesy visit to the State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday, at his office in Lokoja, the state capital.

The members who visited Bello were Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho of Kogi East, Senator Sunday Karimi of Kogi West, Rt Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims of Ankpa Federal Constituency, Hon Zachariah Idris of Idah Federal Constituency, Hon Sani Abdulrahim Egidi of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Hon Abdulrahim Danga (PDP) of Okehi/Adavi Federal, Hon Gowon Haruna of Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency, Hon Tijani Ozigi of Okene/Ogori Federal Constituency, Hon Danladi Aguye of Lokoja/Koto Federal Constituency and Hon Salman Idris (ADV) of Kabba/Ijumu.

A statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Wednesday, noted that the State Government has also banned unauthorised persons from accessing the government house while calling for the immediate prosecution of the culprits.

The statement partly read: “The lawmakers from Kogi State, in the Senate and House of Representatives, had visited Governor Bello to congratulate him on the peaceful and credible conduct of the November 11 governorship election and to pledge their unalloyed loyalty to him and the incoming administration.

“Shortly after the fruitful discussion, the governor received with rude shock the news of the harassment of some of the lawmakers on their way out of the government house and swiftly ordered the arrest of the culprits.

“He charged security agencies to investigate the issue thoroughly to ensure the offenders face the full wrath of the law.”

