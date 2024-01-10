Three dead, 3 injured in Ebonyi auto crash

At least three persons died in an auto crash along the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway in Ebonyi on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Igwe Nnabuife, told journalists in Abakaliki that three other passengers were injured in the accident.

He added that a Lexus jeep and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Nnabuife said: “It occurred at 4:19 p.m. today, Wednesday, around the permanent site of Ebonyi State University (EBSU).

“Six persons were involved. Three died and three others sustained injuries.

“The injured ones are receiving treatment at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital.”

The FRSC official warned drivers on reckless driving on the highway.

