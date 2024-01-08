News
Yahaya Bello dissolves cabinet, appoints new members ahead of January 27 handover in Kogi
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has dissolved his cabinet and appointed a new one as part of the transition process in the state.
Bello will hand over power to the Governor-elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo, on January 27.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Onogwu, said in a statement on Monday in Lokoja that heads of agencies, parastatals, and other appointees were affected in the exercise.
However, some of them were reappointed alongside the new cabinet members.
He said the governor announced the changes at the end of the state’s Executive Council Meeting held on Monday in Lokoja.
Those retained were the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Ayoade Folashade-Arike, State Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara, Deputy Chief of Staff, Sunday Faleke, and the Director-General, Government House Administration, Mr. Oricha Umaru Shaibu.
Also retained were – the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mohammed Sanni Ibrahim, Commissioner for Solid Mineral and Natural Resources, Abubakar Bashir Mohammed, and the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, among others.
