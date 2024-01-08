News
Tinubu sacks BPE, FCCPC chief executives
President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) Mr. Alexander Ayoola Oko.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening in Abuja, said his principal also sacked the Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera.
READ ALSO: Tinubu orders probe into alleged fraud in humanitarian ministry
The statement read: “The dismissals conform with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions.”
President Tinubu had earlier on Monday suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over the alleged N585 million disbursement scandal in the ministry.
