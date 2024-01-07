Tinubu orders probe into alleged fraud in humanitarian ministry

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a thorough probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Betta Edu, had come under severe criticism after a letter she addressed to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation requesting the payment of N585 million into the private account of one Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola surfaced on social media.

President Tinubu last Tuesday suspended the National Coordinator of the NSIPA, Halima Shehu, over her alleged role in the N37 billion fraud in the ministry.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement read: “The Ministry of Information and National Orientation acknowledges the concerns raised by the public regarding the alleged payment of funds into a private account by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“We are aware of the narratives circulating widely and wish to assure Nigerians that the Government takes these issues most seriously.

“The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is transparent and accountable to the people, and committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilized effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

“In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.”

