UPDATED: EFCC to question Betta Edu on humanitarian affairs ministry N585m scandal Tuesday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will question the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, on the N585 million in the ministry on Tuesday.

A source at the EFCC confirmed to journalists on Monday that the minister had been summoned and was expected to be at the commission’s office on Tuesday.

The invitation followed her suspension by President Bola Tinubu over a controversial N585.189 million payment to a private bank account.

Tinubu had earlier on Monday suspended Edu with immediate effect and ordered the EFCC to fully investigate the activities of the ministry.

READ ALSO: Why we didn’t honour Betta Edu’s request to pay N585m into private account – AGF

According to the source, the EFCC had earlier recommended the minister’s suspension to pave the way for a thorough investigation into the matter.

“An official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her.

“We expect her to honour the invitation and come to the commission on Tuesday to give proper insight into the issue at hand,” the source added.

