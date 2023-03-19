PDP beats APC to claim first Assembly seat in Kogi State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated the main opposition the All Progressive Congress (APC) to claim the first House of Assembly seat in Kogi State.

The candidate of the PDP for Ogori Magongo local government in Kogi State, Bode Ogumola, has been declared winner of the House of Assembly by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO:Kogi Polytechnic dismisses lecturers over sexual assault, fraud allegations

Ogunmola was declared winner in the early hours of Sunday by the INEC Returning Officer for the election, Mr Ekundayo Mejebi, at the council’s collation centre at Magongo.

According to Mejebi the PDP candidate amassed 2,910 votes to defeat his closest rival, Major Akerejoka of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recorded 2,162 votes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now