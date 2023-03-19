Peter Obi reacts to violence during Gov‘ship election

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the pockets of violence across the country during the governorship elections which took place on Saturday.

With sadness, my heart goes deeply to the Nigerians who lost their lives and those who were maimed for participating in such a simple thing as an election. My prayers and wishes for a quick recovery of the injured. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 18, 2023

Obi expressed his concerns via a tweet early on Sunday, noting his sadness as Nigerians lost their lives due to the elections.

Several incidents of attacks and voter suppression were reported across the country, particularly in Lagos State, where the party had established a strong support base ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Obi prayed for a quick recovery for the injured.

"My sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May God Almighty grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their sad irreplaceable loss."

“My sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May God Almighty grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their sad irreplaceable loss.”

