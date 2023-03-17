Kogi Polytechnic dismisses lecturers over sexual assault, fraud allegations

Four lecturers have been fired by the management of Kogi State Polytechnic for alleged gross misconduct that includes, among other things, sexual harassment and victimization of female students, abandonment of their duties, disobedience to legal orders, falsification of records, and diversion of TETFUND training grant.

This was revealed in a statement released on Thursday by Uredo Omale, the institution’s head of public relations and protocol.

Omale stated that these decisions were made at the Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Polytechnic 68th Regular Meeting of the Governing Council.

The statement lists Mr. Abutu Thompson Okolo of the Department of Language and Communication, Mr. Ipinmoroti Samuel Adejoro, Adegoke Kehinde Vivian, and Sylvester Ojone Blessing of the Registration Department as the fired employees.

Omale mentioned that Thompson, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Language and Communication, had been fired for harassing and victimizing a female student at the Department of Computer Science with sexual advances.

She continued by saying that Ipinmoroti Samuel Adejoro and Adegoke Kehinde Vivian had been fired for defying a court order, forging documents to get a training grant, and for diverting the money from that grant, amounting to 22,676,500.00 and 21,204,000.00, respectively.

The institution spokesperson also said the Council further directed the Management to use available legal means to recover from Ipinmoroti and Adegoke the sum of 22,676,500 and 21,204,000 respectively, being the fund they fraudulently collected as training grants without undergoing the training at the approved University in Malaysia.

Also, the statement added that “Mrs. Slyvester Ojone Blessing was dismissed for allegedly absconding from duty from 5th January, 2020 to 31st July, 2022 and should refund the sum of 1,356,653.79, being the unearned salaries drawn from the Government within the period of absconding”.

