ADAMAWA: APC, PDP in war of words after security operatives raid house over alleged rigging

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are trading barbs after security operatives cordoned off a house in the high-brow area of Dougirei in Yola metropolis over alleged rigging.

Reports say that a combined team of soldiers and policemen restricted access to the vicinity after the APC campaign team raised the alarm over alleged doctoring of result sheets and thumb printing of ballot papers by notable PDP chieftains.

A statement issued by the Binani Governorship Campaign Organisation signed by Martins Yanatham Dickson expressed concern that security men had found a house being used for thumb printing and stuffing of ballot boxes in favour of the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, of the PDP.

“The Binani Campaign organization is worried that a private residence behind Muna Hotel at Dougirei in Jimeta Yola is currently being used allegedly by the Adamawa State candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18th governorship election, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, to thumbprint and stuff ballot papers in boxes, in a desperate move to rig the ongoing governorship election.

“The heads of security agencies in the state capital are presently at the scene. We are calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission to swiftly respond along with the relevant security agencies and stop this ugly and desperate move to temper the integrity of the Adamawa Governorship election”. The statement read in full.

However, the PDP fired back in a statement issued by the Director General, Media and Communication in the Governor’s office, Solomon Kumangar, who refuted the allegation.

“The property in question houses the Situation Room of the PDP Presidential and Governorship Campaigns Council for the monitoring, Documentation and field location Coordination. Furthermore, the DSS, police and several security personnel had this evening stormed the Situation Room in gestapo style and turned the place upside down on the excuse that it was being used for clandestine purposes.

“We are compelled to state that the latest act of aggression is meant to provoke the governor into reacting in a manner that is at variance with his usual democratic posture. We are also aware that in a desperate and futile attempt to prove this false alarm, the APC could use this raid to plant exhibits and turn round to accuse the ruling party of something that is completely false. Finally, the world is watching and the people of Adamawa State will not fold their arms and watch the mandate that they freely gave to Governor Fintiri to be brazenly truncated”, the statement by the PDP concluded.

