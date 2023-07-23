Ogun govt confirms eight dead, 11 hospitalised after consumption of alcoholic drinks

The Ogun State government has confirmed the death of eight persons following consumption of locally-produced alcoholic drinks in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Timi Coker, who confirmed the incidents in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, said 11 others are in critical condition in hospitals across the state after taking the drinks.

She warned the people of the state to be wary of the serious risks associated with the consumption of locally- brewed alcoholic drinks and other products not approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to her, the incidents occurred between July 18 and 20 in Ijebu-North-East and Odogbolu local government areas of the state.

The governor’s aide added that the state’s Ministry of Health had initiated a thorough investigation into the source and nature of the products.

The statement read: “It is of utmost importance to only consume products that have been officially approved and certified by NAFDAC.

“The unauthorised production and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other consumable items pose significant health risks as they are often manufactured in unregulated and unhygienic conditions, making them potential breeding grounds for harmful substances and toxins.

“Such substances can lead to severe health complications and, in some cases, fatal outcomes, as evidenced by the recent incidents in Ijebu-North East and Odogbolu LGAs.

“We hereby urge the public to report any suspicious locally brewed alcoholic drink to the appropriate authorities or NAFDAC.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now