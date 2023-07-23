Flood: Delta govt to demolish structures on waterways

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, said on Sunday the government would demolish all structures on waterways to tackle the menace of flooding in the state.

Oborevwori, who stated this at a thanksgiving service held in honour of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Dennis Guwor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Effurun, promised to restore the lost glory of Warri, Uvwie, and its environs through massive infrastructure development.

He said: “A few days ago, I was sent a viral video on the flooded Airport Road in Warri which of course was caused by our people because they have built structures along waterways.

The governor added: “They have also blocked drainage channels with refuse, but I can assure you that drainages in Warri will be taken care of and flood will no longer disturb our people when we are through.

“We will rebuild infrastructures in Warri with good roads, flyovers, drainages, and street lights and we shall restore the lost glory of the oil city.”

He advised the speaker to trust God in his private and public life.

“For you to survive as a speaker, as a leader, you must be humble, transparent, and accountable and it is on record that I paid N530 million into the treasury and I also left money in the coffers of the State House of Assembly.

“There is no House of Assembly in the country that has done what I did and it is my prayer that you succeed and perform better than I did.

“I survived six years as speaker because I had a good governor who listened and I urge you to always do the right thing despite pressures.

“As governor, I am committed to the welfare of the legislature and we will work together to make life more meaningful for our people.”

