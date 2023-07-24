Metro
Eight persons scooping fuel burnt to death in Ondo tanker inferno
A fuel-filled truck that had been travelling along the Ore-Benin Motorway in Ore in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State collapsed and spilt its contents, leaving eight people dead while scooping it up.
While several deaths from the incident on Sunday night were reportedly reported, Ezekiel Son-Allah, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, revealed on Monday that eight people died from burn injuries sustained as a result of the explosion.
He claimed that because of excessive expenditure, the white petrol tanker with no registration number lost control.
Son-Allah said that after the incident, numerous villagers from nearby stormed the site and began mopping up fuel that had leaked from the crashed tanker.
He said that sadly, the tanker detonated, killing eight people who were scooping fuel from it.
The FRSC boss said the tanker and motor boy managed to escape from the scene unhurt.
He said the FRSC rescue team has deposited the remains of the victims at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, also confirmed the incident and described the victims as fuel scoopers.
“They were scooping fuel from a tanker when the fire started. We have commenced an investigation into the matter,” the PPRO stated.
