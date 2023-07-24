Eight die scooping petrol from fallen tanker in Ondo

At least eight persons died while scooping fuel from a fallen tanker along the Ore-Benin Expressway, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ezekiel Son-Allah, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Akure.

He said the incident occurred after the tanker fell on the highway and spilled its content.

The FRSC official said: following the development, some residents of the nearby village stormed the scene and started scooping fuel spilled from the fallen tanker.

“Unfortunately the tanker exploded and burnt eight persons scooping fuel to death while the tanker driver and motor boy escaped from the scene unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team has deposited the remains of the victims at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.”

