Abiodun unveils 17 CNG mass transit buses in Ogun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, unveiled 17 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mass transit buses in Abeokuta.

In his address at the event, Abiodun said the introduction of CNG buses would revolutionise the entire transport sector in the country.

He added that development would reduce the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The governor stressed that the initiative was conceived before the fuel subsidy removal, adding that his administration was desirous of a cost-effective transportation system that would address the effect of climate change.

Abiodun said: “The initiative was clearly anticipated because we knew that the regulation of the downstream sector was imminent and unavoidable.

“As your governor, I am extremely delighted that we are able to commence the implementation of this laudable initiative and I am bold to say that we came top again as the first state in the country to record this feat.

“It is another successful Public-Private sector partnership with our partner, called Spiro, a company that has successfully deployed this scheme in other parts of the West Africa sub-region.

“Some of the buses will operate along the Mowe-Ibafo-Berger axis because the corridor is heavily congested with large cross-border migration.

“Some will ply Kuto to Wole Soyinka train station in Laderin, some from Onikolobo to Idi-Aba corridor, while others will serve the Ita-Oshin-Adatan route.

“As we expand our fleet, we will also deploy buses to major towns and cities, starting with Sango-Ota, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and this will provide mass transportation for our citizens particularly our young students in the towns and cities.”

