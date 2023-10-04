Senate warns Tinubu against using CBN loan to finance purchase of CNG buses

The Senate, on Tuesday, kicked against any attempt by President Bola Tinubu to use the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Ways and Means to finance the purchase of Conoressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

The CNG buses are to ease the transportation pains of Nigerians in the aftermath of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Senate also warned President Tinubu against illegal spending, advising him to seek a supplementary budget for its CNG initiative.

The Senate through its Committee on Gas, led by Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe, gave the warning, urging the executive arm of government to expeditiously present a 2023 Supplementary Budget to the National Assembly to kick start the CNG initiative.

Jarigbe, who insisted that the law was against extra-budgetary spending, however commended Tinubu for the CNG initiative.

He warned that it would be illegal to spend taxpayers’ money or the money without approval by the National Assembly, and other projects in the gas value chain.

Read also: Rivers Police begins probe into illegal refinery explosion

Commending Tinubu on his CNG revolution to power vehicles, Jarigbe said: “The noble initiative would ameliorate the hardship of the citizens. Also, the President needs to come up with a supplementary budget to enable the government to fund the gas value chain, including the provision for CNG infrastructure and CNG vehicles.”

According to him, the workshops and training for CNG adoption would need to be funded, adding that “The President should not embark on extra-budgetary expenditure because it would be inconsistent with the provisions of the law.”

Speaking further, Jarigbe stated that the National Assembly, under the leadership of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was poised to support the lofty programmes of Tinubu, adding that a 2023 supplementary budget would be most appropriate, instead of the ‘Ways and Means’ approach of the previous administration, which had remained a major issue of contention in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now