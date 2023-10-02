Suspected bandits kill three in Sokoto community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday killed three persons and injured many others at Soro community in Binji local government area of Sokoto State.

Residents told journalists the hoodlums also abducted several people and set buildings on fire during the attack.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmad Rufai, confirmed the incident to journalists in Sokoto.

He said the intervention of the police and military operatives prevented the incident from escalating into reprisal attacks on the Fulani residents of the community.

