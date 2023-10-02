Diezani: EFCC begins extradition proceedings against ex-petroleum minister

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the extradition proceedings against the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke from the United Kingdom.

Alison-Madueke was arraigned by the British prosecutors on bribery charges earlier on Monday.

She was however granted bail by Judge Michael Snow of Southwark Crown Court in the sum of £70,000.

The judge also imposed terms including an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew and an electronic tag to be worn at all times on the former minister.

AlIson-Madueke, who left the country after the 2015 general election, is wanted by the EFCC over alleged corruption during her stint as minister of petroleum in Africa’s biggest economy.

Efforts by the EFCC to bring the Rivers State-born former minister back to the country to defend herself on the 13-count money laundering charge failed to achieve the desired results throughout former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year stay in office.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday evening, said the commission had obtained an arrest warrant to bring Alison-Madueke back to Nigeria for a corruption trial.

He said: “The EFCC welcomes, with keen interest, the arraignment of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, at the Westminister’s Court in London, United Kingdom, following alleged bribery allegations.

“Although the charges preferred against her at the London court are diametrically different from the 13-count charges bordering on money laundering the EFCC has raised against her, it is instructive to note that criminality is criminality, irrespective of jurisdictional differences.

“No crime can go unpunished. The money laundering charges for which Madueke is answerable to the EFCC, cover jurisdictions in Dubai, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Nigeria.

“To bring the former minister to trial in Nigeria, an arrest warrant has been obtained and extradition proceedings have been initiated. The Commission is on course on her trial. She will soon have her day in our courts.”

