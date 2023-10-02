News
Gunmen on rampage, set ablaze market, vehicles in Ebonyi
Gunmen on Monday went on rampage in Ebonyi and set fire to a market in the state.
The facility, Ezamgbo Market which was located along the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway, was set ablaze by the hoodlums at 8:00 a.m.
The gunmen who shot sporadically to scare away the people of the state also touched three commercial buses and four motorcycles in the attack.
The spokesman for the police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, however, said in a statement that no life was lost in the incident.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct farmer in Kwara
He added that the operatives are on the criminals’ trail.
The statement read: “Today 02/10/2023, armed men suspected to be IPOB/ESN members in a Sienna car attacked commuter buses, tricycles, and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction.
“They burnt down three commuter buses, four motorcycles, and one tricycle. No life was lost. Operatives of the command have been dispatched to the scene and its environs to fish out the perpetrators. And we believe that before the end of the day, the perpetrators will be apprehended.”
