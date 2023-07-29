Police in FCT warns debtors against using emergency numbers as contacts

The commissioner, police command of the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja, Haruna GARBA has urged Nigerians not to use the command’s emergency contact to get loans.

The warning was given by Garba on Friday in a statement released by Josephine Adeh, the command’s spokeswoman.

The commissioner issued a warning that those responsible would face arrest and legal action after pointing out that non-state actors had also been “engaging” the population.

He requested that the emergency contacts be utilised solely for such purposes.

“The CP enjoins non-state actors who have been engaging the Police emergency lines in their mischievous posts, aimed at misleading members of the public and those submitting same to obtain loans to desist from such and only use the emergency lines for its intended purpose as deliberate steps will be taken to arrest and prosecute the purveyors of these illegal acts,” the statement reads.

Garba further denied reports that kidnappers wore police uniforms to abduct 17 residents in the Apo area of Abuja.

He described the reports as “a figment of the author’s imagination”.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT hereby wish to inform members of the public that contrary to the falsehood making the rounds on media platforms alleging that kidnappers who adorned the Police uniform to perpetrate their illicit acts have kidnapped 17 persons from the Apo area in Abuja is a figment of the author’s imagination as no incident of such happened within the FCT,” he said.

He urged FCT residents to take advantage of the police control room numbers – 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883 – in reporting suspicious activities.

