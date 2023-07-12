Simon Ekpa issues fresh two-week sit-at-home order in South East

The self-described prime minister of Biafra and freedom activist has once more ordered a two-week sit-at-home ban in the South East.

Simon Ekpa, who issued the previous week’s sit-at-home order, listed five justifications for South Easterners’ compliance with the directive.

He emphasised that the IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s immediate and unconditional release was sacred and that the purpose of the sit-at-home order was to aid in the liberation of the Biafra country.

Ekpa said, “Following the demand by the Biafra people for more sit at home civil disobedience, the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile (BRGIE) and Biafra De Facto Government In Homeland wish to notify Biafrans that there will be a sit-at-home civil disobedience starting from 31 July, 2023 to 14 August, 2023.

“The immediate and unconditional release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who remains illegally detained at the DSS dungeon.

“In preparation for “Biafra’s self-referendum and to further put the world on notice that Biafrans are taking their future into their own hands.

“To invalidate the illegitimacy of those who parade themselves as Nigeria’s representatives within Biafran territory.

“The sit at home will therefore take place in the following order: Monday, 31 July, 2023 to Friday, 4 August 2023 and there will be total lockdown in Biafraland.”

He said that on Saturday, 6th August, and Sunday, 7th August, the two-week long sit-at-home will go on break as all Biafran markets will be opened.

“From Monday, 7th August to Friday, 11 August, there will be total lockdown in Biafraland while on Saturday, 12 August and Sunday, 13 August 2023 there will be a break as all Biafran markets will open.

“On Monday, 14 August, there will be lockdown in Biafraland. We hereby call on all market leaders to strictly adhere to this order and treat it with utmost seriousness.

“We also call on all oil companies operating in the Biafran territory to shutdown oil exploration on these dates to avoid the anger of the Biafran people, which may come with heavy consequences.”

