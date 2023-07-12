News
Otti appoints ex-CBN Director, Nwankwo Kanu, J. Martins, as Special Advisers
Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has appointed a former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Director, Ugochukwu Okoroafor, former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu and musician J. Martins, as well as 27 others as Special Advisers.
While Okoroafor, an economic expert and alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, was appointed the SA on Monitoring and Evaluation, Kanu was appointed as SA on Sports and Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, just as J. Martins was appointed SA on Tourism and Entertainment.
A government gazzete issued on Wednesday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, listed the 30 newly appointed senior aides whose appointments are with immediate effect as follows:
1. Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor – Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation
2. Hon Iheanacho Obioma – Special Adviser, Political Affairs
3. Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment
Read also: Gov Otti suspends HoS, permanent secretaries in Abia
4. Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies
5. Mr. Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry
6. Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
7. Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment
8. Dr. George Chidozie – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties
9. Pastor Okorougo Aji – Special Assistant, Lands and Housing
10. Dr. Obioma Nwogbe – Senior Special Assistant, Transport
11. Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba – Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security
12. Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike – General Manager, ASOPADEC
13. Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency
14. Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu – Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS
15. Dr. Eric Egwuibe – Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning
16. Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance
17. Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA
18. Mr. Daniel Chinagozi – Special Assistant, Digital Economy
19. Mr. Chinedu Ekeke – Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development)
20. Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu – Senior Special Assistant, Due Process
21. Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper – Special Assistant on Religious Activities
22. Mr. Ishmael Onuoha – Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies
23. Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) – General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA)
24. Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele – Special Assistant, Special Duties.
25. Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba – Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation.
26. Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu – Special Assistant, Women Affairs.
27. Kanu Nwankwo – Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba
28. Boniface Alozie Uche – Chairman, Abia Comets
29. John Sam Obuh – Chairman, Abia Warriors
30. Dr. Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...