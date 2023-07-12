Otti appoints ex-CBN Director, Nwankwo Kanu, J. Martins, as Special Advisers

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has appointed a former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Director, Ugochukwu Okoroafor, former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu and musician J. Martins, as well as 27 others as Special Advisers.

While Okoroafor, an economic expert and alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, was appointed the SA on Monitoring and Evaluation, Kanu was appointed as SA on Sports and Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, just as J. Martins was appointed SA on Tourism and Entertainment.

A government gazzete issued on Wednesday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, listed the 30 newly appointed senior aides whose appointments are with immediate effect as follows:

1. Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor – Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation

2. Hon Iheanacho Obioma – Special Adviser, Political Affairs

3. Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment

4. Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies

5. Mr. Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry

6. Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

7. Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment

8. Dr. George Chidozie – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

9. Pastor Okorougo Aji – Special Assistant, Lands and Housing

10. Dr. Obioma Nwogbe – Senior Special Assistant, Transport

11. Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba – Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security

12. Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike – General Manager, ASOPADEC

13. Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency

14. Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu – Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS

15. Dr. Eric Egwuibe – Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning

16. Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance

17. Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA

18. Mr. Daniel Chinagozi – Special Assistant, Digital Economy

19. Mr. Chinedu Ekeke – Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development)

20. Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu – Senior Special Assistant, Due Process

21. Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper – Special Assistant on Religious Activities

22. Mr. Ishmael Onuoha – Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies

23. Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) – General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA)

24. Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele – Special Assistant, Special Duties.

25. Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba – Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation.

26. Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu – Special Assistant, Women Affairs.

27. Kanu Nwankwo – Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba

28. Boniface Alozie Uche – Chairman, Abia Comets

29. John Sam Obuh – Chairman, Abia Warriors

30. Dr. Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office

