CDS decries slow pace of prosecution of suspects
Major General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has lamented the delay in the trial of suspects handed over to civil authorities for prosecution by the military.
The CDS also lamented that the slow pace of criminal trials was posing a challenge to the operations of the military.
The Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau quoted Musa as saying this in a statement he issued on Tuesday night.
According to Gusau, Musa said this when the Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.
The statement reads in part: “The CDS noted that one of the challenges facing the Military in the discharge of its duties is the administrative bottlenecks involved in the dispensation of judicial cases involving criminals handed over to the civil authority for prosecution.”
Musa also revealed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria planned to review its operational modes, assuring that the military’s kinetic and non-kinetic operations would be bolstered to combat insecurity in the country.
“Major General Musa assured the governor of the AFN’s commitment to supporting all parts of Nigeria, especially Kaduna state to combat insecurity.
“According to the Defence Chief, the AFN is looking at reviewing its operational modalities to enhance capabilities for a better result. He added that kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to our operations will be strengthened to boost the fight against criminality in the country,” the statement added.
The CDS, according to the statement, also stressed the need for youth engagement in meaningful activities to reduce crime across the country.
Speaking during the visit, Governor Sani commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their immense support to the state, while calling for more support to boost security in Kaduna and its environs.
The governor also noted that Kaduna state is the heart of Northern Nigeria which needs relative peace and harmony to thrive, adding that the state is willing to support the AFN with local intelligence and other necessary things to enable the military to discharge its constitutional responsibilities unhindered.
