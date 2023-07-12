Gov Zulum appoints ex-agric minister as Borno SSG

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the appointment of former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Bukar Tijani as Secretary to the State Government.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Isa Gusau, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Maiduguri, said the governor also reappointed Professor Isa Hussaini Marte as Chief of Staff.

The statement read: “Governor Zulum considered Tijani’s very high-level experience from his services as minister from July 2011 to September 2013 and as Assistant Secretary-General/Assistant Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

“Sixty-two-year Tijani was born in Damasak but hails from Dikwa local government area of Borno State. The former minister holds a Master of Science (degree) in Tropical Agricultural Development from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, obtained in 1989.

“He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Plant and Soil Science from 1982 to 1984 at Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University) in Alabama, United States of America.”

