Taraba Assembly confirms 21 commissioner nominees

The Taraba House of Assembly has confirmed the 21 commissioner nominees forwarded to the lawmakers by Governor Agbu Kefas.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Nelson Len, addressed journalists after the plenary on Wednesday in Jalingo, said all the nominees were cleared after the screening exercise.

He said: “The House is impressed with the calibre of nominees who have shown that they are suitable for the various offices they are designated.

“This is the first time nominees are sent to the House with their portfolios attached to direct the screening process.

“Of course, we took our time on each nominee and ended up spending two days on the exercise.

“This is to ensure that we don’t make mistakes. Taraba is at a critical stage where we really need total rebirth, that is why we have to ensure that the right persons are put in the right places.”

Len also assured the people of the state that the lawmakers would work in harmony with the executive to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

The nominees are – Prof. Nicholas Oliver, Mr. George Peter, Mr. Gideon Nonso, Dr. Augustina Godwin, Mrs. Naomi Agbu, and Mrs. Aishat Adul-Azzez.

Others were Dr. Sarah Adi, Mr. Joseph Nagombe, Dr. Bodia Gbansheya, Mrs. Zainabu Usman-Jalingo, Yakubu Maikasuwa, SAN and Mr. Habu James.

The rest are – Mr. Julius Peter, Mr. Saviour Badzoilig, Dr. Philister Ibrahim, Mrs. Mary Sinjen, Mr. Daniel Ishaya, Mr. Noseh Luka, Mr. Joseph Joshua, Mr. Usman Abdullahi, and Mr. Yakubu Yakubu.

