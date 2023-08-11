Tinubu promises to stimulate economy for good of Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu said on Friday his administration would stimulate the country’s economy for the good of Nigerians.

The president gave the assurance at a meeting with the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda, in Abuja.

He said the government would document and periodically review every effort across sectors for performance verification and public presentation.

Tinubu said: “This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better.

“So far, we have taken some baby steps and pushed some aggressive positions.”

In his remark, Yuguda commended Tinubu for his bold interventions in the economy.

He said the Board had registered more than two million people as professionals in different fields since 2018 and would be ready to provide structures for the mobilisation and sensitization of Nigerians on government policies.

“Foreign capital is a coward that does not move into unsafe areas, so with your successful interventions so far, we look forward to better security that will attract investors,” the former governor stated.

