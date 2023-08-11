Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, August 11, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Firearms possession: Court to hear Emefiele, Nigerian govt’s application August 15

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Thursday adjourned till August 15 hearing in the application filed by the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, seeking to stop the Federal Government from prosecuting him for alleged illegal possession of firearms.Read more

2. Nigerian Army dismisses report on resignation of 25 soldiers over corruption

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a report on the resignation of 25 soldiers over poor welfare and corruption in the force.Read more

3. Ohaneze demands justice, fairness in Tinubu’s appointments

The pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo on Thursday demanded justice, fairness, and equity in President Bola Tinubu’s appointments.Read more

4. Falana reveals reasons for coup in Niger Republic, proffers solutions

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, on Thursday, proffered solutions to the current crisis in the Niger Republic due to the coup situation.Read more

5. Tinubu urges diplomacy in resolving Niger political crisis

President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would prioritise diplomacy in their efforts at resolving the current political situation in the Niger Republic.Read more

6. Oshiomhole to Shaibu: APC not a rehabilitation centre for IDPs

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, said on Thursday the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, would not be accepted in the party.Read more

7. Presidential committee proposes stripping Customs, NIPOST, NPA, 60 others of power to collect revenue

The Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms and Fiscal Policy has proposed stripping the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and 60 other Ministries, Department and Agencies from collecting revenue on behalf of the Federal Government.Read more

8. Nigerians spent N3.3trn on data, calls, sms in 2022, NCC report reveals

Nigerians spent N3.3trn on data, calls, sms in 2022, NCC report reveals.Read more

9. ECOWAS puts force on standby against Niger junta

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the NIger Republic.Read more

10. Women’s World Cup: FIFA hands James two-match ban

World football governing body, FIFA has handed a two-match suspension on Three Lionesses of England forward Lauren James following her red card in their game against Nigeria’s Super Falcons.Read more

