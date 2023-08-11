Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, August 11, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Firearms possession: Court to hear Emefiele, Nigerian govt’s application August 15
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Thursday adjourned till August 15 hearing in the application filed by the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, seeking to stop the Federal Government from prosecuting him for alleged illegal possession of firearms.Read more
2. Nigerian Army dismisses report on resignation of 25 soldiers over corruption
The Nigerian Army has dismissed a report on the resignation of 25 soldiers over poor welfare and corruption in the force.Read more
3. Ohaneze demands justice, fairness in Tinubu’s appointments
The pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo on Thursday demanded justice, fairness, and equity in President Bola Tinubu’s appointments.Read more
4. Falana reveals reasons for coup in Niger Republic, proffers solutions
Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, on Thursday, proffered solutions to the current crisis in the Niger Republic due to the coup situation.Read more
5. Tinubu urges diplomacy in resolving Niger political crisis
President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would prioritise diplomacy in their efforts at resolving the current political situation in the Niger Republic.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, August 10, 2023
6. Oshiomhole to Shaibu: APC not a rehabilitation centre for IDPs
The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, said on Thursday the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, would not be accepted in the party.Read more
7. Presidential committee proposes stripping Customs, NIPOST, NPA, 60 others of power to collect revenue
The Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms and Fiscal Policy has proposed stripping the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and 60 other Ministries, Department and Agencies from collecting revenue on behalf of the Federal Government.Read more
8. Nigerians spent N3.3trn on data, calls, sms in 2022, NCC report reveals
Nigerians spent N3.3trn on data, calls, sms in 2022, NCC report revealsNigerians spent N3.3trn on data, Nigerians spent N3.3trn on data, calls, sms in 2022, NCC report reveals.Read more
9. ECOWAS puts force on standby against Niger junta
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the NIger Republic.Read more
10. Women’s World Cup: FIFA hands James two-match ban
World football governing body, FIFA has handed a two-match suspension on Three Lionesses of England forward Lauren James following her red card in their game against Nigeria’s Super Falcons.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...