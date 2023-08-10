Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, August 10, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Emefiele approaches court to stop trial for alleged illegal possession of firearms

The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has approached the Federal High Court, Lagos, to stop his trial for alleged illegal possession of firearms.Read more

2. Tinubu meets Muslim clerics on Niger crisis

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with the delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and accepted their mediation in the Niger conflict.Read more

3. Okonjo-Iweala disowns letter alleging threats over visit to Tinubu

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Wednesday, dismissed a letter claiming that she came under attack for visiting President Bola Tinubu.Read more

4. Court to rule on ex-Gov Matawalle’s bid to stop corruption investigation August 30

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed August 30 for ruling on the suit filed by a former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, seeking to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating him for alleged corruption.Read more

5. IGP reappoints Adejobi as police spokesman

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun has approved the reappointment of Mr. Olumuyiwa Adejobi as the Force Public Relations Officer.Read more

6. Sanusi meets leaders of Niger military junta

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Wednesday met with the leaders of the Nigerien military junta in Niamey, the country’s capital.Read more

7. CBN defends Nigeria’s inflation rate, says its not bad compared to other African countries

The rate of inflation in Nigeria has been defended by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which insisted that it is better when compared to most African countries.Read more

8. OPEC+ crude oil production hits two-year low, after cuts by Saudi Arabia

A Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights has shown that crude oil production by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have hit a two-year low due to cuts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Read more

9. Actor Joseph Benjamin reveals how he became Uber driver in US

Nollywood actor Joseph Benjamin has explained how he became an Uber driver in the United States.Read more

10. Chukwueze targets trophies with Milan

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze has expressed his desire to win trophies with his new club, AC Milan.Read more

